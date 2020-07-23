First Alert: Tropical moisture returns on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our rain chances will be on the upswing on Friday as we see another surge of tropical moisture, courtesy of what is soon to be Tropical Storm Hanna.
Our rain chances will be higher than normal starting Friday and lasting through Monday before they drop down to modest chances in which will see more scattered activity by the middle of next week.
The better rain chances and added cloud cover on Friday and over the weekend will hold many of our temperatures down into the 80′s and out of those hot 90-degree readings.
Once we transition into the middle of next week, our odds for getting wet drops down to 30% as we settle back in to a more typical, summertime weather pattern with daily sea breeze showers being in play each afternoon.
Our rainfall forecast amounts in the next week will average around one-to-two inches, but some areas could see locally higher amounts given the higher rainfall rates as a result of the moisture-laden clouds that will be moving overhead in this warm, humid, and tropical environment.
