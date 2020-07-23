First Alert: Tropical moisture will enhance our rain chances in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today has been one of our drier days with more sunshine and a lack of rainfall yielding to hotter temperatures.
Our rain chances will be ratcheting up as we see another surge of tropical moisture advance our way over the next few days. Much of this will be generated from the outer periphery of Tropical Depression Eight, soon to be Tropical Storm Hanna. We will also have other plumes of moisture move in over the weekend and early next week, leading to high-end rain chances for our part of the state.
Our rain chances will be higher than normal starting Friday and lasting through Monday before they drop down to modest chances in which will see more scattered activity by the middle of next week.
The better rain chances and added cloud cover on Friday and over the weekend will hold many of our temperatures down into the 80′s and out of those hot 90-degree readings.
Once we transition into the middle of next week, our odds for getting wet drops down to 30% as we settle back in to a more typical, summertime weather pattern with daily sea breeze showers being in play each afternoon.
Our rainfall forecast amounts in the next week will average around one-to-two inches, but some areas could see locally higher amounts given the higher rainfall rates as a result of the moisture-laden clouds that will be moving overhead in this warm, humid, and tropical environment.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.