How zoos are keeping their guest, their staff, and their animals safe

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you are thinking about taking your kids to the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, to see their new baby giraffe, you’re in luck; the zoo is open. But, precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. covid-19.
“It’s been open in a very thoughtful manner, its safety first,” said Paul Swen, the director of marketing for the Caldwell Zoo. “Its safety for the animals, our guests, and our staff; that’s number one. So, everything was planned with that in mind and its really working.”
That’s what the Swen wants the zoo’s guests to know when they come to the zoo.
“All of our guidelines are straight from the governmental guidelines. If you’re outside and around people you’re supposed to wear a mask,” said Swen. “All of our staff is wearing masks. That’s for staff safety and guest safety and also there have been stories about zoo animals getting COVID-19 — none have passed but they’ve gotten it — so we want to take care of them too.
Instead of waiting in line, guests need to reserve a time to come to the zoo and purchase their tickets.
“That’s to make sure the zoo is never too crowded,” said Swen.
The walking paths throughout the zoo are labeled with arrows for people to follow, creating a one-way flow of traffic.
“We have hand sanitizer all throughout the zoo and we have marking for social distancing,” said Swen. “The café is open, its one-way traffic as well, and the seating is outside.”
While most exhibits in the zoo are open the petting zoo and the bearded lizard building are closed.
“You can really come and enjoy the zoo safely and in a relaxed manner,” said Swen.
Zoo staff asks all guests to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Swen said even though specific times are required for entry, they don’t ask people to leave at a certain time.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.