Lufkin ISD board of trustees votes unanimously on school start date

By Stephanie Frazier | July 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 6:40 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Independent School District board of trustees met on Thursday night to discuss important topics facing the district as they hurdle toward the beginning of a new school year with a pandemic complicating matters.

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres began by speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the upcoming calendar. She offered the dates of Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 as possible start dates.

A motion was made for start date to be Aug. 24t; it was seconded, and none opposed. It will be adjusted as needed as more is learned from the state and parents, the board said.

