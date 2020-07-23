EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm and muggy again this morning with a few clouds. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers, but not as much activity this afternoon as yesterday. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s this afternoon with light southeasterly winds. Tropical Depression #8 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is headed toward the Texas coast. It is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm before making landfall south of Matagorda Bay Saturday. This will push more moisture into East Texas and will increase our rain chances for late Friday and through the weekend. More clouds and rain also mean temperatures will stay below average in the upper 80s and lower 90s through early next week.