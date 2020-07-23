25-year-old charged with murder following Corrigan shooting

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is charged with murder in a shooting death which occurred in Corrigan Wednesday.
According to DPS, on July 22, the Texas Rangers were requested by the Corrigan Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at approximately 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ben Franklin.
The preliminary investigation indicates that during a domestic dispute at the residence, 25-year-old Wesley Lavoy Wooten from Corrigan allegedly discharged a handgun at Clarence Colquitt, also from Corrigan.
DPS said Colquitt was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace.
Wooten was arrested for murder— a first-degree felony—and transported to the Polk County Jail.
DPS said this is an active and ongoing investigation.
