25-year-old charged with murder following Corrigan shooting

25-year-old charged with murder following Corrigan shooting
Wesley Lavoy Wooten (Source: Polk County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | July 23, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 3:10 PM

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is charged with murder in a shooting death which occurred in Corrigan Wednesday.

According to DPS, on July 22, the Texas Rangers were requested by the Corrigan Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at approximately 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ben Franklin.

The preliminary investigation indicates that during a domestic dispute at the residence, 25-year-old Wesley Lavoy Wooten from Corrigan allegedly discharged a handgun at Clarence Colquitt, also from Corrigan.

DPS said Colquitt was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace.

Wooten was arrested for murder— a first-degree felony—and transported to the Polk County Jail.

DPS said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Corrigan police, Texas Rangers investigating Wednesday morning homicide

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.