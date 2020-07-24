ASC delays fall sports until spring, LSC pushes back to September

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Both the Lone Star Conference and the American Southwest Conference are pushing back the start of fall sports.
The LSC, at the NCAA DII level announced Friday afternoon that there fall sports schedules would start no earlier than Sept. 21.
In East Texas this effects UT-Tyler with volleyball, cross country and men’s and women’s soccer. It effects Texas A&M Commerce with football, cross country and women’s soccer.
At the DIII level, the ASC announced all fall sports and their championships would move to the spring. This effects LeTurneau with cross country and soccer on the men’s side as well as cross country, soccer and volleyball on the women’s side. ETBU will be effected when it comes to football, cross country and soccer. On the women’s side it will effect cross country, soccer and volleyball.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.