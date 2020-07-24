First Alert: Dodging tropical downpours this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Many East Texans will be dodging tropical downpours this weekend as we see another surge of tropical moisture move through the Piney Woods, courtesy of Tropical Storm Hanna.
Even though the center of circulation with Tropical Storm Hanna is 300 miles from East Texas, we will still get some rain due to the vast cloud cover and moisture-field associated with her circulation. We will also have other plumes of moisture move in early next week, leading to high-end rain chances for our part of the state.
The better rain chances and added cloud cover over the weekend and early next week will take an edge off the heat as daytime highs generally stay in the upper 80′s to near 90-degrees.
Once we transition into the middle of next week, though, our odds for getting wet drops down to modest chances as we settle back in to a more typical, summertime weather pattern with daily sea breeze showers being in play each afternoon.
Our rainfall forecast amounts in the next week will average around one-to-two inches.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.