Houston Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding reported stolen truck

Houston Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding reported stolen truck
Sheriff's office releases photo of truck reported stolen. (Source: Houston Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | July 24, 2020 at 3:05 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 3:05 AM

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities in Houston County need your help finding a reported stolen truck.

According to the a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a white 2001 Dodge Ram Dually was taken from a residence north of Grapeland.

“It was last seen heading south towards Crockett at 3:20 pm on Thursday July 23, 2020.”

Deputies are currently working a theft of a motor vehicle. The report came in from a residence North of Grapeland that a...

Posted by Houston County Sheriff's Office, Crockett, TX on Thursday, July 23, 2020

The truck has Texas license plates JNN-7960.

If you know anything about this case or know where the truck may be, you’re asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.