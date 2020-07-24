Houston Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding reported stolen truck

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities in Houston County need your help finding a reported stolen truck.
According to the a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a white 2001 Dodge Ram Dually was taken from a residence north of Grapeland.
“It was last seen heading south towards Crockett at 3:20 pm on Thursday July 23, 2020.”
The truck has Texas license plates JNN-7960.
If you know anything about this case or know where the truck may be, you’re asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862.
