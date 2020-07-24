Hughes Springs Mustangs

July 18, 2014 at 9:11 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 6:05 PM

Head Coach: Chris Edwards

District: 7-3A Division I

School Colors: Red, White, Black, Grey

Stadium Address: 609 Russell, Hughes Springs, TX 7565

Returning starters: 7 offensive, 6 defensive

2019 record: 9-3, 4-2 district

Players to watch:

  • LB/OL Jace Ratley
  • RB/LB Isaiah Bolden (715 yards, 9 TDs, 73 tackles)
  • RB/DL Trayvonn Kennedy (380 yards, 6 TDs rushing, 65 tackles, 8 sacks)
  • QB Andrew Gaul (394 yards, 4 TDs passing, 367 yards, 3 TDs rushing)
  • LB Tyson Daigle

Notes: Bolden and Kennedy are outstanding on the field, and Gaul brings strength with his experience.

Hughes Springs-Mustangs 2020 Football Schedule

8/14/20 SCR HOOKS HOME 5:00 PM

8/20/19 SCR WINONA/RAINS THURS AWAY 5:00 PM

8/29/20 1 ARP HOME 7:00 PM 9/4/19 2 HARMONY AWAY 7:30 PM

9/11/20 3 WINNSBORO AWAY 7:00 PM

9/18/20 4 TATUM HOME 7:30 PM

9/25/20 5 NEW DIANA AWAY 7:30 PM

10/2/20 6 ORE CITY ** HOME 7:30 PM

10/9/20 7 WASKOM AWAY 7:30 PM

10/16/20 8 BYE

10/23/20 9 QUEEN CITY *** HOME 7:30 PM

10/30/20 10 HARLETON AWAY 7:30 PM

11/6/20 11 ELYSIAN FIELDS HOME 7:30 PM