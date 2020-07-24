Head Coach: Chris Edwards
District: 7-3A Division I
School Colors: Red, White, Black, Grey
Stadium Address: 609 Russell, Hughes Springs, TX 7565
Returning starters: 7 offensive, 6 defensive
2019 record: 9-3, 4-2 district
Players to watch:
- LB/OL Jace Ratley
- RB/LB Isaiah Bolden (715 yards, 9 TDs, 73 tackles)
- RB/DL Trayvonn Kennedy (380 yards, 6 TDs rushing, 65 tackles, 8 sacks)
- QB Andrew Gaul (394 yards, 4 TDs passing, 367 yards, 3 TDs rushing)
- LB Tyson Daigle
Notes: Bolden and Kennedy are outstanding on the field, and Gaul brings strength with his experience.
Hughes Springs-Mustangs 2020 Football Schedule
8/14/20 SCR HOOKS HOME 5:00 PM
8/20/19 SCR WINONA/RAINS THURS AWAY 5:00 PM
8/29/20 1 ARP HOME 7:00 PM 9/4/19 2 HARMONY AWAY 7:30 PM
9/11/20 3 WINNSBORO AWAY 7:00 PM
9/18/20 4 TATUM HOME 7:30 PM
9/25/20 5 NEW DIANA AWAY 7:30 PM
10/2/20 6 ORE CITY ** HOME 7:30 PM
10/9/20 7 WASKOM AWAY 7:30 PM
10/16/20 8 BYE
10/23/20 9 QUEEN CITY *** HOME 7:30 PM
10/30/20 10 HARLETON AWAY 7:30 PM
11/6/20 11 ELYSIAN FIELDS HOME 7:30 PM