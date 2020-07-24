Lufkin ISD forms own task force for fighting COVID on campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Lufkin ISD’s superintendent, Lynn Torres, released a 21-page back-to-school guide, that aims to “prevent and mitigate” the virus from entering the school, when classes begin August 24.
The district is offering in-person learning and remote virtual learning. The Lufkin ISD Virtual Learning Academy (LVLA) applies to PreKindergarten through 12th grade. Registration for LVLA is per each nine-week grading period. Registration begins July 24.
The TEA, (Texas Education Agency), is providing 72,608 masks, 37,417 glove sets, 60 thermometers, and 854 gallons of hand sanitizer. All students at elementary campuses and secondary campuses will be required to wear a mask. Parents are responsible for providing masks.
All field trips are suspended until further notice. Bus-riders will be provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the bus.
All LISD campuses will be outfitted with purification systems for HVAC, (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), systems, 467 systems in total. On-campus water fountains will be turned off.
