Lufkin volleyball adjusting to new UIL calendar

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The University Interscholastic League’s announcement of two different fall sports calendars on Tuesday did more than just impact football. It also had an effect on volleyball, cross country and eventually basketball.
Instead of starting August 3 like they were supposed to 6A and 5A volleyball programs will now have to wait until Sept.7 to start fall practices. Eight days after that first practice, Lufkin will play their first match of the year in Livingston. Giving the program little time to get ready.
“We are continuing our summer workouts and I have a great group of girls that are committed,” head coach Leah Flores. “I am not worried about it. I do not see it as a problem.”
Large programs will not have the chance to do two-a-day fall camps like smaller schools will. There will be no tournaments around the state this year which takes away chances at matches with top teams from other areas.
“We are staying positive,” We will make it through it. It is a good time to pull up a JV player, fix rotations and it is a whole lot of volleyball in a short time.”
Lufkin will continue with summer strength and conditioning, trying to get in whatever work they can.
“It was amazing to know that we still have a season and we are going to be able to compete with other teams,” junior Kelby Couttee said.
The team has one simple goal and thinks they can accomplish it if they get to play the season.
“Our goals are playing together, having our bond be better this year and winning district,” Sophomore Libby Flores said.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.