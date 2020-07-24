EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm and muggy to start the day again. Partly cloudy skies are expected today with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in Deep East Texas this afternoon and early evening. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 90s and once again feel like the triple digits because of the high humidity. Tropical Storm Hanna will make landfall tomorrow along the South Texas coast. This should push enough moisture into East Texas for a few bands of showers Saturday, though it won’t be rain all day long. A few more showers will be possible Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 this weekend. At least slight chances for rain, or better, stick around in the forecast through the first half of next week.