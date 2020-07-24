Nacogdoches County to apply for CARES Act funding

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The city and county of Nacogdoches will soon learn whether it will be awarded federal funds to help offset the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state of Texas was allotted $8.4 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) grant aid for cities and counties to pay for COVID-19 related expenses. Nacogdoches County will apply for its $1.6 million share on Tuesday.
Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell explains to Donna McCollum how the federal aid differs from other federal grants.
