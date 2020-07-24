2nd suspect charged in Houston County hot vehicle death

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office have filed a second criminally negligent homicide charge in connection with an incident in which a man died in a hot vehicle at a home in Grapeland on July 14.
Dylan Shaw Duhon, 18, of Grapeland, is still being held in the Houston County jail on a criminally negligent homicide charge. His preset bond amount is $8,000.
According to a spokesperson for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Duhon had not been magistrated as of 9:27 on Friday.
The other suspect in the case, Ashley Langham, 18, of Grapeland, was also arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide. She has since posted bail on her preset bond amount of $8,000 and has been released from jail.
According to the arrest affidavit, an investigator was called to a private road in Grapeland, where a man had been found dead. When the investigator arrived, the man, identified as David Bradley Dunn, was lying next to a Chevrolet pickup on the ground. A second man, Jaelyn Reed, was also found at the scene, and he was life-flighted to a hospital in Tyler.
Duhon is the second resident of the home where the truck was found.
Duhon allegedly told authorities that he had been at work all day, and when he returned home, he found his friends unresponsive in the pickup’s back seat. He said that the friends had spent the night at his house the night before, and when he left for work, they were asleep on the couch, the affidavit stated.
Duhon told investigators that they had been taking Xanax the night before, and he didn’t know how the two men wound up in the truck, the affidavit stated.
There were drugs found in the home, and Duhon was arrested for possession of the drugs.
Later it was learned that on the night before, Duhon and Ashley Langham had taken the two men to Houston to purchase the drugs that were found in the residence. Dunn and Reed were in the back seat of the truck, and it is believed that they were passed out when they arrived in Grapeland at the residence, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, the two men were still unconscious in the back seat the next morning, so Duhon had Langham take him to work in a different vehicle, leaving Dunn and reed in the pickup all day in the heat.
Langham said she checked on the two men that morning, and they were still asleep. The affidavit stated that it is believed that Langham is responsible for leaving the two men in the truck during the heat of the day and that being closed up in the pickup led to Dunn’s death.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.