Southland delays start of soccer, volleyball seasons to September

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA soccer and volleyball teams will have to wait to start their 2020 fall seasons.
On Friday the Southland Conference announced that volleyball and soccer programs would have to wait to play any games until Sept. 1.
“While I am certainly disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and avid supporters of both of these outstanding programs, this is the right decision to make at this time”, said SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “We continue to work diligently and exhaust every option that we have to be able to move forward with fall contests, but will only do so if it is safe and healthy for everyone involved. We will always have our student-athletes in the center of our decision-making process.”
Soccer is losing five games as of now but could lose more. Volleyball has lost 7 matches. Some from before Sept.1 and others after due to other restrictions.
