Southland delays start of soccer, volleyball seasons to September

“While I am certainly disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and avid supporters of both of these outstanding programs, this is the right decision to make at this time”, said SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “We continue to work diligently and exhaust every option that we have to be able to move forward with fall contests, but will only do so if it is safe and healthy for everyone involved. We will always have our student-athletes in the center of our decision-making process.”