Start and Stay Strong: Lufkin ISD shares plans for upcoming school year

“That gives us a little bit more time with our teachers on the upfront, as we prepare for the opening of school to look something we have never seen in the beginning of school before. So, we want to make out staff feel comfortable and offer than opportunity for training. That gives us a little bit more time to work with our campuses, our safety plans and of course to get our virtual learning option up and running for students and families who choose to go that route,” said Shelley Slaton, Lufkin ISD Assistant Superintendent.