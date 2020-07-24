Start and Stay Strong: Lufkin ISD shares plans for upcoming school year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday, Lufkin Independent School District pushed their school start date to August 24.
On Friday, the district released a back to school 'Start and Stay Strong' guide for parents and students to follow.
They are asking that parents talk to their children about screening procedures, social distancing, mask wearing and good hygiene.
Every campus will be implementing new safety procedures. The district encourages parents to contact campus administration directly about which particular campus pertains to their child.
If parents have questions about the virtual learning academy, parents can register their on-campus option students for it and call with questions.
Officials say the safety and well-being of students and staff is what is most important
“That gives us a little bit more time with our teachers on the upfront, as we prepare for the opening of school to look something we have never seen in the beginning of school before. So, we want to make out staff feel comfortable and offer than opportunity for training. That gives us a little bit more time to work with our campuses, our safety plans and of course to get our virtual learning option up and running for students and families who choose to go that route,” said Shelley Slaton, Lufkin ISD Assistant Superintendent.
Staff will return on August 10. For more information about Lufkin ISD school plans, go to our website KTRE.com and click in the big red box.
