UTT fermentation science used for more than brewing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The brewing and winemaking industry is quickly growing in East Texas.
To help fill the need for more well-trained brewers and scientists, the University of Texas at Tyler has created East Texas’ first fermentation science program. Brian Gilstrap, owner, and operator of the ETX Brewery Co. explained how “being that we’re a brewery in East Texas we don’t have a huge demographic of skilled people that can come into the brewery with some sort of knowledge.
So we found a need to try and educate the community on what craft beer is and how it’s made and where it comes from.”
A variety of organizations like ETX Brewery Co. took this concern to UT Tyler and last year, the program was born to help supply the growth. Dr. Jordan Beaver, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Head of the Fermentation Science Track says “we really see it as a benefit not just to our students but to the community. You know the businesses that fermentation sciences tap into are multi-billion dollar industries and especially in this region of Texas right now, we’ve only begun to scratch the surface of expansion.”
Dr. Beaver explains that anybody can make something fermented like beer or apple cider, but that there’s more to it then sitting apple juice out in the sun, “a lot of what the program at UT Tyler focuses on is not just teaching but training students to have a deep understanding of the science behind the production and probably more importantly the quality control of these products.”
Fermentation science is not just brewing -- Dr. Beaver explained that this science can be applied to a wide range of industries like drug development and renewable energy sources.
This program is a track of courses within the chemistry department but it’s open to any UT Tyler student regardless of major. Dr. Beaver also tells us they’re working on expanding this to even include an all-online course and that four students have been fully employed over the summer at Kiepersol where they’ve gotten hands-on experience at a real distillery.
