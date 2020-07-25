Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies this morning will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers in Deep East Texas. By the start of the afternoon rain chances will increase as Tropical Storm Hanna moves inland. As of this morning, Hanna is still a Tropical Storm off the southern coast of Texas. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Hurricane early this afternoon, bringing very heavy rainfall and damaging winds along with it. Here is East Texas we will see the outer bands of this storm system throughout the afternoon with the heaviest rainfall in our southern counties. Rainfall totals are expected to range from about half an inch to two and a half inches across our area. Skies will clear out over night and we will drop from the upper 80s to the mid 70s. Tomorrow, rain chances are a bit lower but we are still expecting afternoon rain showers with highs in the low 80s. For the next work week temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s, and we are expecting afternoon showers each day.