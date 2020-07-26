More people take to East Texas lakes during COVID-19

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has expanded their online education as more Texans head to the water during COVID-19.
Their department has seen an increase in fishing license purchases compared to this time last year.
“It seems like that’s a trend all across the country from what we’ve been able to kind of gather. And we’re seeing it in our numbers as well,” said Kirk McDonnell, with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department press office.
McDonnell said Texas Parks and Wildlife has seen about a 7 percent increase in those who are new to purchasing fishing licenses.
“Part of our mission is to educate, and so I think with that, seeing that more people are getting outdoors, and more people are fishing, I think that drive was there to make sure that the folks are educated,” McDonnell said. “That they can enjoy their experience, it’s not a frustration for them to go out and fish for the first time and kind of be lost in what they’re doing.”
Greg Johnson is a fishing guide and said he’s seen the increase of people on the lake.
“What we have noticed this year is, because of COVID, there is a lot more traffic out on the lake on weekends. From all my friends that fish and even some of the boat dealers and things like that, their sales are up tremendously because everybody is doing the outdoor type thing,” Johnson said. “Just a lot more traffic.”
Another lake goer, Leslie Ford said she’s come out more since COVID-19 began closing places down.
“I would say that we came out maybe once every couple of months or so before COVID hit,” she said. “And then we’ve been coming out about once a week, at least, if not more than that. Sometimes twice or three times a week.”
Texas Parks and Wildlife said there are many benefits to being on the water and Ford can attest to that.
“It gets my mind off of the problems of the world,” Ford said. “And the beauty out here, you can’t beat this beauty. It’s gorgeous here, so I love it. I love being out here.”
McDonnell said that all proceeds from licenses that are purchased go directly to the Texas Parks and Wildlife for on the ground conservation efforts.
