Angelina County Elections Administrator requests to change some polling locations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This afternoon Governor Greg Abbott expanded early voting for the November 3rd election.
Voters will now have an extra week in which to cast a ballot.
Counties are preparing for high voter turnout expected for the presidential election.
Angelina County Elections Administrator Elizabeth Hawkins believes voters will need more space this fall.
“If we were to social distance in the room that we currently have here at the Annex, it can only fit ten machines in there,” she said. “With the presidential election coming up, it’s going to be, we’re expecting a huge turnout and we want to be able to accommodate, and it to be as quick as possible for everybody.”
Hawkins said after speaking with officials in other cities, she decided to ask commissioners to move the locations. The Courthouse Annex polling place will now be at the Parks and Rec Building.
“That way we can have long social distancing lines, and be able to walk out when they’re done and be able to do more machines to make it a little bit quicker and a little bit more efficient,” she said.
Curbside voting is available for people with symptoms of COVID-19, or those who are unable to stand in line. She also has a message for people requesting ballot by mail.
“If you want to request a ballot by mail, please request now instead of waiting until the last minute,” Hawkins said. “There’s requirements to be able to meet ballot by mail, but if you’re going to ask for one, go ahead and ask for it, that way we can get your processed.”
Safety protocols will be the same as during the runoff elections.
“Be expecting the straws, be able to have sanitary things. We’ll be sanitizing behind voters, and hand sanitizer. We’ll be doing the same thing that we did in the runoff election,” Hawkins said. “So it’s going to be just a little bit more extensive and we’ll have a little bit more people to be able to accommodate for the mass amounts of people coming out.”
Early voting begins October 13th and continues Friday, October 30th.
