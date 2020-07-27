City of Crockett, Houston County consider partnership to provide 6K masks to local businesses

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - During Tuesday night’s meeting, Houston County commissioners will be voting on whether to partner with the city of Crockett to buy 6,000 cloth face masks from a local apparel manufacturer. The masks will be distributed to local businesses that require them.
“We’re fortunate to live in a county that has a company that does that type of manufacturing,” said Houston County Judge Jim Lovell.
The Houston County commissioners court will meet remotely via the internet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Item 12 states, “Discuss and consider action on partnering with the City of Crockett to enter into a contract with Earl’s Apparel to produce face masks to be distributed to local businesses.”
Lovell explained that if the measure is approved by both county and city officials, they will use part of their Corona Virus Relief grant money to purchase the cloth masks. He added that that grant money was made possible by the recent Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Lovell said county and city leaders decided to go this route because the masks will be locally made, and they will be on better quality that the disposable paper masks, which often wind up on the ground in parking lots or other public property.
The cloth masks have layers, and they will be labeled with “Made in the USA,” Lovell said.
Lovell said if Houston County commissioners and Crockett city council members vote to approve the partnership, each entity has agreed to purchase 3,000 of the masks. The county judge said although the price is $3.10 a mask, the Crockett city manager told him that he would try to talk the owners of Earl’s Apparel into taking less for the masks.
If the county and the city approve the partnership, the plan is to distribute the masks to local businesses that require their customers to wear masks.
For a copy of the full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, click this link.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.