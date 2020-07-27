Criminal Complaint: 17 wine bottles containing meth found during traffic stop on I-40

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person is facing charges after DPS troopers say they found liquid meth hidden in wine bottles during a traffic stop in Carson County.
Around 3:19 p.m. on July 21, a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County.
According to the criminal complaint, the trooper noticed several indicators of criminal activity when talking to the driver.
The driver, who identified himself as Luis Fuentes-Francisco of Maryland, gave consent for the trooper to search the car.
According to the complaint, the trooper found 17 wine bottles from Mexico believed to contain liquid methamphetamine.
The car and Fuentes-Francisco were taken to the Carson County barns where a K9 alerted to narcotics in the car.
A sample from the bottles revealed they did contain liquid meth.
Fuentes-Francisco was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
