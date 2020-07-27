East Texas school districts to decide whether at-home students are UIL eligible

(KLTV) - Students across East Texas will soon learn whether their decision whether or not to return to campus for the new school year will have an impact on their UIL participation.
School districts are finalizing back-to-school plans under Texas Education Agency guidelines. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many districts are offering families the option for remote learning, on-campus learning, or a combination of the two.
In the case of virtual learning, the option has raised questions about a student athlete’s eligibility for extracurricular activities. University Interscholastic League (UIL) has announced it will leave eligibility requirements up to individual districts.
For example, the superintendent of Hallsville ISD said the district will not award UIL eligibility to students who are learning from home. Collum said if a student is staying home due to health concerns, it essentially defeats the purpose for students to visit the campus for practice or other extracurricular events.
Both Tyler and Longview ISDs are allowing students to attend UIL events no matter how the student attends class during the school year.
KLTV/KTRE’s Alex Leroux spoke with superintendents and public information officers for several school districts in East Texas on their decisions.
