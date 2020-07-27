First Alert: Deep moisture overhead will keep scattered downpours in play

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will keep scattered downpours in our forecast as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. Therefore, it would be wise to keep those umbrellas close by, just in case you encounter a heavy downpour the next couple of days.
The odds of getting wet will be 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday, with the best time frame to be on the receiving end of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon hours.
We will see our odds for rain drop to 20% on Thursday and Friday as it will be drier and warmer, as daytime highs climb back into the lower 90′s.
Our chances for rain and storms will then go back up this weekend as a notable pattern change could bring down a cold front to north Texas. While I do not believe this front will push all the way through our part of the state, it will get close enough to where storm complexes forming to our north will have a chance to dive south into Deep East Texas over the weekend.
