First Alert: Scattered downpours a good bet the next couple of days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Any ongoing early evening showers and thundershowers will wane after sunset, giving way to a partly cloudy sky to go along with warm and humid conditions overnight as lows drop into the middle 70′s.
An area of low-pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere has developed over south-central Louisiana. This feature will keep decent rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons in the Piney Woods.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered, heavy downpours developing in the afternoon hours. Highs will be around 90.
Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with a modest, 40% chance of scattered, afternoon downpours and highs in the lower 90′s.
We will see our odds for rain drop to 20% on Thursday and Friday as it will be drier and warmer, as daytime highs climb back into the lower 90′s.
Our chances for rain and storms will then go back up this weekend as a notable pattern change could bring down a cold front to north Texas. While I do not believe this front will push all the way through our part of the state, it will get close enough to where storm complexes forming to our north will have a chance to dive south into Deep East Texas over the weekend.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.