Manager of potato farm near Dalhart facing federal charges for ‘pay-to-play’ scheme

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The manager of a potato farm near Dalhart is facing federal charges of making Mexican workers pay up to $1,500 to get visas to come work on the farm.
The Department of Labor filed a complaint in federal court Tuesday saying Jose Ramon Huaracha Escamilla ran what the department calls a pay-to-play scheme for about two years.
The complaint says he made workers pay to get temporary work visas good for a year to work on Blaine Larsen Farms, Inc.
It is one of the largest farms that are part of the national company based in Idaho.
About 400 people work on the farm, but some are Escamilla’s family who didn’t have to pay.
The complaint says he quit his job as the investigation went on.
Court records say a special agent arrested him on Tuesday in Dalhart.
He faces charges of fraud in foreign labor contracting and conspiracy to commit fraud in foreign labor contracting.
