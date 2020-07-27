Nacogdoches ISD’s new superintendent discusses meeting ‘unprecedented’ challenges

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dr. Gabriel Trujillo began his new job as superintendent of Nacogdoches Independent School District at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No face-to-face meetings, no welcoming committee, no state-of-the-district public addresses. Instead, it was e-mails and zoom meetings.
Trujillo sits down with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum to discuss in their first in-person interview how he met the challenges of making tough decisions in a new district, under unprecedented occurrences.
Bottom line, Trujillo says, ‘We will have school.’
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.