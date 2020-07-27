Organizers still hopeful Texas State Open can be special without celebrity appeal

“We intended to have a huge celebration for the 50th Texas State Open,” Cascades GM Matt Cohen said. “Unfortunately with COVID-19, guys like Lee Trevino and Ben Crenshaw, we hoped Tony Romo would have been back, that kind of put a damper a little bit on the celebrity impact and some of the celebrations but we are still going to have a fantastic tournament. It is going to be a high level of play and competitive all week.”