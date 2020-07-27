Several items against Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on commissioners court agenda

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The agenda for the July 28 county commissioner’s court meeting contains several items that regard several citizens’ apparent displeasure with the sheriff’s office.
An appearance by Thomas Jones and son Jason are on the agenda. This is in reference to Jason’s dog allegedly being shot by an Angelina County Sheriff’s deputy.
Also, the owner of A-1 Towing, Hallie Hatthorn, is scheduled to speak. According to the agenda, she will speak on an alleged incident, as stated, “in reference to a threat against her company made by Greg Sanches to have her company moved off rotation wrecker service for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.”
Finally, Steve Dubose and Rodney Paulette are named on the agenda as speakers who want to discuss policies and procedures of the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Greg Sanches said he plans to attend the county commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday morning. Sanches has a statement prepared, he says, that will be available after the meeting adjourns.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.