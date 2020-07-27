WATCH: Anissa Centers shares a simple method to manage stress

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -When the COVID-19 pandemic first became widely recognized, many people thought that was about as stressful as life could get. Little did they know that, within the span of a few months, the continued spread of the virus, financial pressures and rapidly changing social landscapes would lead to increasing numbers of incidents that make it clear Americans are feeling more anxious and tense than ever.
Anissa Centers joined us today to talk about managing your stress. She says it is doable and it can make incredible changes in your life, no matter what everyone else around you is doing.
