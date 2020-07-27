WEBXTRA: 96-year-old World War II veteran on second coast-to-coast run

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - World War II Navy Veteran Ernest Andrus, 96, is running coast to coast.
This is Andrus’ second run across the country. He started his first run in his home state of California in October 2013 when he was 90. He finished in Georgia in August 2016.
He started his second run last March and has now made it to Texas. His route takes him right through East Texas. He’ll tell you his run is slow, but his heart is huge. He has a purpose for this run.
KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas has more from Jasper.
