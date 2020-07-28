First Alert: A few East Texans cashing in on some summer downpours

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our coverage of showers and thunderstorms is better today than it was yesterday, rivaling what we saw this past weekend. These scattered downpours will offer a drink of water for many lawns and gardens plus provide a nice cool down as well.
This activity will wane once the sun finds its home beyond the western horizon shortly after sunset, which is now at 8:17 p.m.
With deep moisture still lingering over the Piney Woods, we will keep a 40% chance of scattered downpours in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon under partly sunny skies. Outside of any cooling downpours, it will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the lower 90′s.
We will see a mainly dry sky on Thursday as the atmosphere dries out just a tad.
As we transition toward Friday and the upcoming weekend, our chances for rain and storms will then go back up as a notable pattern change will bring down a cold front to East Texas. While I do not believe this front will push all the way through our part of the state, it will get close enough to where storm complexes forming to our north will have a chance to dive south into Deep East Texas.
With the front stalling out this weekend, that will keep daily rain chances in play, with Saturday being the better or more likely day to get in on some scattered rain showers and thundershowers.
