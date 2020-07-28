Nacogdoches ISD ‘likely’ to move back start date, district spokesperson says

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A district spokesperson for Nacogdoches Independent School District has said the school board will likely push back the first day of school during an emergency school board meeting Tuesday.
Les Linebarger made the comment Tuesday morning during the Nacogdoches Chamber’s stakeholders’ weekly conference call.
“Today, the school board will consider revising the 2020-21 academic calendar, likely moving back the start of classes,” Linebarger said. “Once that’s done, and if it’s adopted, we will make that announcement later this afternoon.”
Linebarger said it was also likely that the district would start the year in what he called “virtual mode,” referring to at-home virtual learning for students.
“Our teachers are concerned, many parents are concerned, and frankly, I’m concerned as COVID-19 infections here in East Texas show no signs of slowing,” he said.
“I know no decision we make will please everyone, but I want you to know we’ve agonized over this. We’ve gone back and forth on this, but one thing we keep coming back to is the health of students and staff guides every decision we make as we begin the new school year.”
The final decision will be made at noon Tuesday by the NISD school board. This story will be updated accordingly.
