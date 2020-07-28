Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies for the start of the afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy but showers are expected to move in. Rain will be heaviest in our southern counties. There is a very low chance for any severe weather conditions. Showers are cloud cover will start to move out by the time the sun goes down. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with party cloudy skies, low 90s, and afternoon showers. Thursday and Friday we are expecting to see a bit more sunshine across our area but we cannot completely rule out the chance for a few showers. Partly sunny skies and low rain chances will follow us into the weekend. The start of next work week will be partly sunny with a chance for spotty showers.