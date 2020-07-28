WEBXTRA: The Salvation Army in Hemphill reopens to help with back-to-school needs

WEBXTRA: Salvation Army in Hemphill reopens to help with back-to-school needs
By Jeremy Thomas | July 28, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 3:22 PM

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Hemphill Service Unit of the Salvation Army was closed for months out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the volunteers worked hard during the closure providing food boxes via a drive-thru service and assisting with paying utility bills for those in need. It recently reopened because they see a big need coming up with schools reopening, including clothes for children.

But to shop, you must make an appointment and follow new guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.