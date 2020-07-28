Wichita Falls listed as top national city for working parents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - SmartAsset has compiled a list of the top 10 cities for working parents in America, and Wichita Falls ranks at number one.
Last year’s list had Wichita Falls ranked at number eight.
The list considered 581 cities and looks at information across eight metrics, which include:
- Median household income
- Median annual housing costs
- Percentage of the workforce working 50 or more weeks per year
- Average commute time
- Violent crime rate
- High school graduation rate
- State family leave policy rating
- Average annual childcare costs
Wichita Falls ranks in the top eighth of the cities in the study for five of the eight metrics: high school graduation rate, median annual housing costs, percentage of the labor force working 50 weeks or more per year, average commute time and average annual childcare costs.
It has the highest rate of high school graduations out of any other city on the list.
According to Census data from 2018, median annual housing costs were about $9,400.
Only about half of the labor force worked more than 50 weeks per year and the average commute was about 15 minutes on average.
Texas also has the 14th lowest average annual childcare costs out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
For SmartAssest’s full list for 2020, click here.
