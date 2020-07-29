Cowboys pushing safety at camp during COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The message to the Dallas Cowboys rookies from new head coach Mike McCarthy is safety first.
“His message was clear that we’re definitely facing more than just football,” rookie center Tyler Biadasz said. “We’re facing COVID-19. He was very specific on how to be really responsible and stay safe in the environment. He told us to be accountable and be respectful to everyone on the team. So, we’re doing our part.”
Biadasz was drafted in the forth round of the 2020 draft to bring depth to the center position after Travis Frederick announced his sudden retirement early in the offseason. Biadasz was the first member of the team to speak at Camp this year.
“I’m good to go and I’m really focusing on where I fit and what piece I am to the whole puzzle,” Biadasz said.
Players and team personnel are wearing wrist monitors that will alert them if they are not standing 6 feet from another person inside the facility. It is one of several steps the team is taking to combat COVID-19.
“We are taking it seriously,” Biadasz said. “We need to do this right for our team and the whole league.”
