East Texas best friends beat the odds and mark a milestone together

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “The best things in life are free and friendships are one of those free things,” said Donna Granberry, the mother of Jordan Granberry.
For the family’s of Jordan Granberry and Odin Frost, the two boys’ friendship is the most important.
“To me, it’s such a beautiful sign when they communicate with each other without using words, that’s so much deeper than friendship,” said Tim Frost, Odin’s dad. “That’s a brotherhood; they’re brothers."
Jordan and Odin had similar childhoods; both given low expectations on quality of life.
They met when they were three years old at Boshears School in Tyler.
“I was peeping in the classroom, like all parents do, and I saw Odin behind Jordan’s wheelchair trying to push Jordan. He wasn’t accomplishing a lot but he was trying,” said Donna. “That was the sweetest thing to me, that warmed my heart. He knew to look out for Jordan. I’m going over here and I want Jordan to come over here with me.”
The two have been inseparable ever since.
“Jordan is actually legally blind but he can hear Odin, he hears him coming,” said DeAnda Frost, Odin’s mom. “His big eyes light up and he starts banging on his chair.”
Together, the two proved doctors’ expectations wrong and graduated together at 18.
“Graduation is one of those major milestones in any of our lives, but for these guys especially it is because they miss out on so much that other normal youth have the experiences to fulfill,” said Donna. “So, we didn’t want Jordan to miss out on this awesome opportunity,” said Donna.
“That was him scoring his touchdown,” said Damon Granberry, Jordan’s dad. “Me being a sports guy, that was the biggest thing, I couldn’t see my son play sports. So, seeing him walk and do all that stuff; that’s his touchdown, that’s his winning basket and he’ll only have more of them.”
“As we walked across it’s this crowning sense of pride for my son,” said Tim. “You and Jordan did it, you made it this far and there’s so much more for you.”
Jordan and Odin’s parents say graduation is only the beginning of milestones they expect the boys to celebrate together.
“As they get older and we’re not here then we want to make sure they’ll continue to look out for one another and be in each other’s lives,” said Donna. “No matter what happens, we’re going to do our best to make sure of it. Jordan will be looking out for Odin and Odin will be looking out for Jordan, Ihave no doubt about that.”
Tim said he expects both boys to continue their education together at Boshears until they’re 21.
Tim also has an Instagram page for those who want to follow along with Odin's journey; sometimes featuring Jordan.
