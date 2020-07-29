First Alert: Tracking a rare, summer cold front to end the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The sea breeze front has combined with daytime heating to generate another day with more summer showers dotting our East Texas landscape, offering many communities a free drink of water for their lawns and gardens, while also providing a brief cool down in the process.
Just as the usual trend, this shower activity will wind down and fall apart once we lose the heating of the day and the sun finds its home beyond the western horizon.
Overnight will be warm and muggy with lows in the middle 70′s under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday will end up being hot and mainly dry as the rain chance drops to a meager, 20% in the afternoon hours.
As we transition toward Friday and the upcoming weekend, however, our chances for rain and storms will then go back up as a notable pattern change will bring down a rare, summer cold front to East Texas. While I do not see this front bringing a huge relief from the heat, it will lead to scattered thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and perhaps a few more re-developing in the southern parts of East Texas as it stalls to our south on Saturday.
With a brief wind shift behind the frontal passage, we should see a slight edge taken off the heat and humidity for Sunday and early next week.
