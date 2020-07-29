Grayson Rodriguez added to Orioles player pool

The club added their number 2 prospect to the pool on Wednesday. Grayson was drafted out of high school in 2018 by Baltimore and has prove himself in the minors. In 2019 he went 10-4 with the Delmarva Shorebirds, Baltimore’s single A affiliate. Rodriguez had a 2.68 ERA with 129 strikeouts in the 20 games he started. He had a South Atlantic League-leading 24.7 K-BB%.