EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another muggy start with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies today and a few showers possible today. The best chance of seeing rain will most likely be in the northern counties of East Texas near I-30. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid again this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 90s in many places. Only a slight chance for rain tomorrow but rain chances will increase Friday. A weak cold front moves into East Texas and will be the focus for showers and thundershowers as early as Friday morning. The cold front will not bring in any cold air, but it will cool temperatures back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the weekend.