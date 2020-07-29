Nacogdoches police officer saves man’s life after leg injury

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches police officer helped save the life of a man who was severely injured after receiving a laceration to his leg.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. on July 17, they received a call for assistance involving a man that was severely injured at a residence in the 1400 block of North St.
The department said one of their officers was the first on the scene. The officer went into the residence and found the victim with a severe upper leg laceration lying on the floor in need of immediate medical attention.
The department said the officer went into life saving mode and began using medical supplies he carried on him to slow the bleeding down.
The department said the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. Officers later determined the laceration was from a residential glass window.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.