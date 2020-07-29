Rise in positive COVID-19 cases at Nacogdoches County jail

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff announced earlier this week that 25 inmates and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in their facility.
According to Sheriff Jason Bridges, they were alerted by family members of two inmates, who they believed had been exposed to COVID-19. Test results came back positive for both inmates.
Soon after these two inmates tested positive, other inmates began showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
“The nurse who does assessments every day of inmates was seeing, out of that dorm and out of the new jail, that some people were showing some type of symptom,” Bridges said. “We started having them tested, we had 26 that came back positive. At that point, we knew we had a problem.”
Bridges says they have added safety protocols by requiring employees to wear face shields and masks. They are providing every inmate with a face mask and encouraging them to wear it in their living space as well as giving them access to sinks and soap to wash their hands.
“Now if they step out of that cell, they have to have it on. Any movement in the jail with an inmate has to have on a mask,” he said. “We are highly encouraging, and have been highly encouraging them to wear their masks inside of their cells. Most of them are compliant.”
At the start of the pandemic, their office purchased a four thousand dollar cleaning machine along with chemicals to help with sanitizing the jail.
“The chemicals kill the virus within thirty seconds,” Bridges said. “This machine is a fogging machine and we go throughout this facility numerous times a day spraying throughout to kill the virus.”
Bridges did ask the state to send them some medical help and Texas state representative Travis Clardy was able to aid in that.
“The state is sending us two more nurses, and two med techs, which greatly is going to help our nursing and medical staff. They’re going to be here for 14 days,” Bridges said. “They’re supposed to arrive here within the next couple of days. So that will take some relief off our nursing staff and help us get through these critical times.”
Bridges said that 38 more inmates were tested yesterday.
He said they should be getting those results by this evening and they anticipate a majority of those will be positive.
