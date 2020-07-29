Sam FIdone surges up the leader board at the 2020 Texas State Open

“I just plodded on it so I just really played well,” Fidone said. “I didn’t make a bogie today, I started off yesterday pretty poor, lost three of my first six holes and just continued to fight back and today was just a good grind couple of good putts for par. I made a 50 foot eagle putt to start the day and get under par , get a good score under my belt, we got a few days left so I’m hoping to do that again.”