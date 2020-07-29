State removes Angelina County Jail from non-compliant list

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has removed the Angelina County Jail from the state’s non-compliant list.
The jail was written up following an inspection in May for the following reasons:
“During the inspection and after reviewing video evidence, it was determined that jail staff exceeded restraint observations from 1 minute up to 10 minutes. Restraint observations were an area of techncial assistance from the 2019 annual inspection.”
“During the inspection and after reviewing video evidence, it was determined that jail staff exceeded the required face-to-face 60 minute observations from 1 minute up to 294 minutes.”
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards removes jails from the list if standards have been met upon a follow-up inspection.
