Trinity ISD provides laptops, internet access for student use

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) -Trinity ISD has released a 22-page return plan for the 2020-2021 school year that follows guidelines set by the TEA, (Texas Education Agency), TDSHS, (Texas Department of State Health Services), and the CDC, (Center for Disease Control).
Face-to-face instruction or remote instruction is available for all students. Parents inform the school district of their choice through a survey available on Aug. 12. The registration process should be on the district website no later than Aug. 10. The choice of instruction cannot be changed during the six-week grading period.
Students without computers may check out a laptop from their campus. Trinity ISD has a limited amount of laptops and mobile hot spots for families in need of internet access. The internet access is limited to educational sites.
Families who select remote instruction may pick up breakfast and lunch at Lansberry Elementary.
Only students who choose face to face instruction will be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.
On-campus students in 4th grade or above will wear a mask. Masks for students younger than 10 years old are optional. Students and staff may provide their own masks.
Water fountains will be turned off. All locker rooms and shower rooms are closed but the district may change this decision before the opening of school in August.
Anyone who fails health screening criteria will not be permitted on campus until the 14-day incubation period has passed.
Routes and bus stops will be designed for students to arrive at their destinations in less than 40 minutes to reduce close contact.
Meals in the cafeteria will be modified by additional lunch periods, staggered lunch periods, and rotating groups eating in classrooms.
TEA will provide:
- 3,290 student size disposable masks
- 7,677 adult size disposable masks
- 761 student size reusable masks
- 2,742 adult size reusable masks
- 5,644 gloves
- 9 thermometers
- 129 gallons of hand sanitizer
- 166 adult face shields
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.