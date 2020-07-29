WEBXTRA: Unsolicited seed packages from China found in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Federal and state authorities are warning people about unsolicited packages coming to your doorstep or mailbox from China.
Authorities say these packages are labeled as jewelry but inside are seeds. There are dozens of reports of these unsolicited packages across the country.
KTRE reached out to East Texas county ag extension agents. So far, agents in four counties say they have received at least one call from residents who received unsolicited seed packages from China.
One of the counties is Cherokee County. I spoke with Ag Extension agents who say the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies are investigating.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.