Crockett church distributes thousands of food boxes through federal program

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Families in Crockett received thousands of food boxes and gallons of milk in the month of July thanks to a federal program helping communities in need.
Under the leadership of the Good Shepherd Fellowship Church (GSFC), the community is benefiting from the Farmers to Families Food Boxes. What makes the program unique is that families do not need proof of need to qualify.
”We want to trust our community is filled with people that have good hearts and good intentions,” said Ron Forehand, associate pastor at GSFC.
The Crockett mayor knows residents can fill that bill.
“It’s not about economics, it’s not about could you buy this yourself. It’s not about that. It’s just about giving from the heart,” said Dr. Ianthia Fisher.
Pastor Leon Wallace listened to his heart around two months ago.
“The world was kinda upside down. Things were going haywire,” said Wallace. “So somehow I decided just to put a tent out by the road of the church.”
He sits in the tent from 6:30 in the morning to 8:30 at night visiting with hundreds of visitors. In July, his Standing with Crockett mission evolved.
“I called a friend and said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be in the food business, but anyway we can get a truck just drop-shipped here with some food?‘”
The connection to Farmers to Families Food Boxes was made. Through the program, farmers who maybe have a surplus of items will connect with a food distributor and send it out to communities in need.
Since July a semi has shown up twice a week with produce. Borden’s joined in by providing milk.
”It’s not a poverty program. It’s not a program to the poor,” Wallace explained. “We’re simply making an investment in our community. And by the end of August, the value of the produce and the milk that has been distributed will be almost $700,000.”
Houston County residents come from miles around arriving hours before the semi. Volunteers from all faiths and backgrounds show up even earlier.
The food deliveries are made each Tuesday and Thursday at the Crockett Civic Center.
