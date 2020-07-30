First Alert: Strong thunderstorms likely with a summer cold front on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A rare, summer cold front will greet us with some heavy thunderstorms as we round out the week and finish out the month of July.
Friday’s storm chance will climb to 60% in the afternoon, during the peak heating of the day.
It should be noted that some of the storms on Friday afternoon could be on the strong side, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours likely where the storms develop in our part of the state.
With the cool front stalling out across our southern counties on Saturday, we will keep a 30% chance of rain in the forecast to account for that boundary triggering a few showers and thundershowers for our southern counties on Saturday.
With a brief wind shift behind the frontal passage, we should see a slight edge taken off the heat and humidity for Sunday and early next week.
This front will not have you running for long sleeves, but any type of cold (cool) front we can get in late July or early August is a bonus.
With upper level winds blowing in from the northwest, we will have to keep our eyes on any upstream disturbances that could bring us some showers and thunderstorms early next week. Those odds for rain are low, but given the weather pattern setup, we will have to keep a close eye on storm complexes that could roll into our neck of the woods.
